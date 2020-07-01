Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page, take the rest of the week off (again)

You might remember the Daily Star had a run of memorable front pages about Dominic Cummings a little while back.

Now it’s gone and done it again.

This one will run and run, alas.

And just in case you missed this from last month.

Source Twitter @TobyonTV