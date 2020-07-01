Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page, take the rest of the week off (again)

You might remember the Daily Star had a run of memorable front pages about Dominic Cummings a little while back.

Now it’s gone and done it again.

This one will run and run, alas.

The Star is going for it again pic.twitter.com/yPm75dU0Xt — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 1, 2020

I don't read the Daily Star but fair play, he really won't like that they're not letting it go.#SackCummingsNow pic.twitter.com/J8vW9AfwUA — Will Austin (@WillAustin1964) July 1, 2020

Run out of bogroll in Leicester? Just drive to Barnard Castle! Whoever is designing Daily Star's front pages is showing the occasional comic genius that once was the sole preserve of the Sun…. pic.twitter.com/mdvDzkeUOl — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) July 1, 2020

And just in case you missed this from last month.

‘Dominic Cummings has radicalised the Daily Star’

