Whoever came up with this anti-litter sign in York deserves a pay rise

With lockdown easing (to what extent depends on which part of the country you are in) lots of people have been spending more time in parks and on the beach.

And, as you can’t fail to have noticed, they don’t always take their litter home with them.

Which makes this anti-litter sign in York even more pertinent, as shared by ManILoveFarming on Reddit.

Give that person a pay rise or the rest of the week off. Or both.

‘That sign radiates Britishness,’ said Thesavagepotato06. ‘9/10 wordplay,’ added mrtightywhity. ‘I approve.’

Should be put up in every park (and beach) in the country.

Source Reddit u/ManILoveFarming