‘UK by preferred sauce for chip shop chips’ is the most important map you’ll read today

‘I think this is probably the most important map you can view today,’ said @nick_forbes over on Twitter, and we think he might be right.

As you’re about to see for yourself, it’s a map of Britain according to people’s preferred sauce on their chip shop chips (you might have to zoom in a bit for the full effect).

It’s based on a survey on Reddit and here are a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @nick_forbes