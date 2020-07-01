‘UK by preferred sauce for chip shop chips’ is the most important map you’ll read today

‘I think this is probably the most important map you can view today,’ said @nick_forbes over on Twitter, and we think he might be right.

As you’re about to see for yourself, it’s a map of Britain according to people’s preferred sauce on their chip shop chips (you might have to zoom in a bit for the full effect).

It’s based on a survey on Reddit and here are a few of the things people were saying about it.

Ketchup. Anything else is pure savagery. https://t.co/tXgYpAmbkS — Emma Manzini (@EmmaManzini) June 30, 2020

What happened to vinegar? I thought this was A Thing? — A Tate (@Ajst777) June 30, 2020

Mushy peas is not a sauce, it's a side https://t.co/zLX0w5MkFa — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) June 30, 2020

Where’s chips, cheese & gravy? — Gabriel Antoniazzi (@GabsAzzi) June 30, 2020

Canada probably — illuminatus (@illuminatus) June 30, 2020

Source Twitter @nick_forbes