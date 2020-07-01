This prediction of the future from 1947 is eerily accurate

Back in 1947, science fiction writer René Barjavel predicted how the future might look, and the short film version of his predictions feels oddly familiar.

You don’t need to understand French to see that it’s all based around handheld devices delivering news, sports and entertainment in a way that would be so engrossing that people would ignore each other and take needless risks.

Bang on the money, Monsieur Barjavel.

The clip found its way onto Twitter, where people probably looked at it on their handheld devices, while ignoring each other and taking needless risks.

When French Sci-fi Barjavel was asked to imagine the future just after world war 2 : he had it almost right pic.twitter.com/CDCKAGbXq1 — Tariq KRIM (@tariqkrim) June 28, 2020

People were stunned by how accurate it was.

This is one extraordinarily accurate prediction in a work of science fiction. This seldom ever happens. I’m amazed that I hadn’t seen it before today. https://t.co/Zbwe0xKn0E — William Gibson (@GreatDismal) June 29, 2020

This is ASTOUNDING https://t.co/GQeG7yN9X7 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 29, 2020

A work of genius https://t.co/IUPvjg7JWD — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 29, 2020

Wow.

Nostradamus level. Except you know … Real. https://t.co/nc9v53Bj67 — James H. Dargie (@JHDargie) June 29, 2020

It could have been a lucky guess, Barjavel could have been a predictive genius, or there may be another explanation.

Ok, my future prediction is that right now there's a grad student at MIT named Barjavel who's about to invent time travel. His assistant's name is Leonardo. — Keith Hendershot (@HendershotKeith) June 29, 2020

