Sky News was just interrupted by a child asking for biscuits

You wait ages for a TV news channel to be interrupted by a child – well, actually you don’t wait that long, but anyway – and then it happens twice in one day.

There was this lovely moment on BBC News earlier today.

And then this happened on Sky News.

Wonderful.

Think the BBC probably handled it a bit better. Why didn’t he ask what the biscuits were?

