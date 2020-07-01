Sky News was just interrupted by a child asking for biscuits

You wait ages for a TV news channel to be interrupted by a child – well, actually you don’t wait that long, but anyway – and then it happens twice in one day.

There was this lovely moment on BBC News earlier today.

And then this happened on Sky News.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

Wonderful.

Sky News: “David Cameron says…” Son: “Can I have two biscuits?” pic.twitter.com/ZFQ2y99ATK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

Think the BBC probably handled it a bit better. Why didn’t he ask what the biscuits were?

She was multi-tasking just fine and had resolved the whole thing. Did he really cut off the interview at the point when the biscuit negotiation had already been concluded? — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) July 1, 2020

He knew what he was doing – gaining leverage in the snack negotiations. If mum hadn't been on the telly, he'd have ended up with a piece of fruit. Two biscuits – great result. — Barnaby Patchett (@barnabarian) July 1, 2020

READ MORE

People love what happened when this woman’s daughter interrupted her BBC News interview

Source @scottygb