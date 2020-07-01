People love what happened when this woman’s daughter interrupted her BBC News interview

It’s not the first time a live interview on the BBC News channel has been interrupted by a child, and it won’t be the last.

But this one is especially brilliant because everything about it is a total delight.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

It just gets better and better.

BBC: “What’s your daughter called?” Interviewee: “She’s called Scarlett.” BBC: “I think it looks better on the lower shelf.” Scarlett: “WHAT’S HIS NAME? WHAT’S HIS NAME MUMMY?” I *absolutely* lost it at this point. pic.twitter.com/ngO9zHOd2U — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

Wonderful, just wonderful.

Scarlett’s mum is Dr Clare Wenham, assistant professor of Global Health Policy and the news reader is Christian Fraser, just in case you were wondering.

Here’s what a fellow BBC newsreader made of it.

Oh the perils of being interviewed from home – expertly handled by Christian Fraser on @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/2q3AcSOXj4 — sophieraworth (@sophieraworth) July 1, 2020

And what other people were saying about it on Twitter.

This is without a doubt the best 'child interrupts BBC news interview' i've ever seen. Zero fucks given, doing some interior design in the background behind her mum, then comes over to demand the presenter's name

pic.twitter.com/UQpvkyqfrQ — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) July 1, 2020

I am amazed she can still very focus on what she meant to say.. fantastic multi-tasking ability😇 — Cleopatra (@CleopatraPascal) July 1, 2020

Absolute masterclass in both child management and interview technique here. https://t.co/T7mUPFI5hZ — Jim Reed (@jim_reed) July 1, 2020

Ooo this has never happened before. I babysit for this family. Scarlett is great, as is her little brother. Also one of the loveliest mums I know, gonna text and say good to see them (on the bbc 🤣). — Katharine Horgan (@K_L_Horgan) July 1, 2020

She sent us an email apologising afterwards, and I'm not sure why. Best interview we've done all day — Robert Rea (@robertrea) July 1, 2020

Not only must this story be told on the child's wedding day, but the video must be shown and if there is any justice in the world, the BBC news presenter will turn up with a unicorn to present as a wedding gift. This is simply glorious and fair play to the interviewee for it all. — Stephen Drew🔸🇪🇺 (@StephenDrew72) July 1, 2020

And then, would you believe it, the very same thing happened on Sky News. Not sure the presenter handled it quite so well though.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

