‘Name this band. Wrong answers only’ – our 13 favourite suggestions
You’ve no doubt seen those terrifying pictures of a couple in St Louis pointing their guns at protestors who walked through their street.
Over on Twitter, William Adler, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northeastern Illinois University, had a challenge.
Name this band. Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/lVRXLpvmrc
— William D. Adler (@williamadler78) June 29, 2020
And it prompted lots – and lots – of suggestions. Here are our 13 favourites.
1.
Guns and Rosé
— Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) June 29, 2020
2.
MAGAdeath
— Elli Fischer (@Adderabbi) June 29, 2020
3.
Girth, Wind, & Fire
— Rachel Barkow (@RachelBarkow) June 29, 2020
4.
They Might be Tyrants
— Anna O. Law (@UnlawfulEntries) June 29, 2020
5.
Florence and the Machine Gun
— Anna O. Law (@UnlawfulEntries) June 29, 2020
6.
The White Snipes
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 29, 2020
7.
The Average White Band.
— Jason (@sparky347v) June 29, 2020
8.
Panic at the Costco
— CashBurningUnicorn (@cash_burning) June 29, 2020
9.
Limp Biscuit
— A.M. Belliot (@DionysianDogma) June 29, 2020
10.
The Hateful Dread
— Nanny McPhee (@NannyZazu) June 29, 2020
11.
Rage For the Machine
— Mortis 🇺🇸 (@Mortis13487183) June 29, 2020
12.
Rage Against the Latte Machine
— EmbersHat (@Popehat) June 29, 2020
13.
Rage Against The Manager
— Joel The Bicyclist (@thebicyclist_) June 29, 2020
And here they are in action.
Name this band. Right answers only. pic.twitter.com/RffVSK0CUy
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 30, 2020
Source @williamadler78