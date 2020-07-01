‘Name this band. Wrong answers only’ – our 13 favourite suggestions

You’ve no doubt seen those terrifying pictures of a couple in St Louis pointing their guns at protestors who walked through their street.

Over on Twitter, William Adler, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northeastern Illinois University, had a challenge.

Name this band. Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/lVRXLpvmrc — William D. Adler (@williamadler78) June 29, 2020

And it prompted lots – and lots – of suggestions. Here are our 13 favourites.

1.

Guns and Rosé — Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) June 29, 2020

2.

MAGAdeath — Elli Fischer (@Adderabbi) June 29, 2020

3.

Girth, Wind, & Fire — Rachel Barkow (@RachelBarkow) June 29, 2020

4.

They Might be Tyrants — Anna O. Law (@UnlawfulEntries) June 29, 2020

5.

Florence and the Machine Gun — Anna O. Law (@UnlawfulEntries) June 29, 2020

6.

The White Snipes — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 29, 2020

7.

The Average White Band. — Jason (@sparky347v) June 29, 2020

8.

Panic at the Costco — CashBurningUnicorn (@cash_burning) June 29, 2020

9.

Limp Biscuit — A.M. Belliot (@DionysianDogma) June 29, 2020

10.

The Hateful Dread — Nanny McPhee (@NannyZazu) June 29, 2020

11.

Rage For the Machine — Mortis 🇺🇸 (@Mortis13487183) June 29, 2020

12.

Rage Against the Latte Machine — EmbersHat (@Popehat) June 29, 2020

13.

Rage Against The Manager — Joel The Bicyclist (@thebicyclist_) June 29, 2020

And here they are in action.

Name this band. Right answers only. pic.twitter.com/RffVSK0CUy — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 30, 2020

Source @williamadler78