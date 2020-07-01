‘Much like the pandemic, this vintage store warning sign escalated quickly’

This shop sign requiring customers to wear masks because of the pandemic escalates quickly, very quickly indeed.

It was shared by @chrisilluminati who said: ‘Much like the pandemic, this vintage store warning sign escalated quickly.’

Oof!

It prompted people to share signs along similar lines, like this one.

And this one.

This is good too.

And just in case you’re wondering where it is.

Source Twitter @chrisilluminati