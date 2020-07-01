This shop sign requiring customers to wear masks because of the pandemic escalates quickly, very quickly indeed.

It was shared by @chrisilluminati who said: ‘Much like the pandemic, this vintage store warning sign escalated quickly.’

Oof!

It prompted people to share signs along similar lines, like this one.

And this one.

This is good too.

pic.twitter.com/UGwclJIFfL — Lisa Spay And Neuter / Black Lives MATTER💔 (@SpayLisa) June 30, 2020

And just in case you’re wondering where it is.

Y’all this is @AntiqueSugar in Phx, AZ. Best vintage shop in AZ. They have their clothes for sale on their Insta, so maybe send them some support? — Mixtape Mandi (@mixtapemandi) June 30, 2020

Here’s @AntiqueSugar Instagram – they post items for sale in their stories daily pic.twitter.com/lu3TU2mq39 — Mixtape Mandi (@mixtapemandi) June 30, 2020

READ MORE

This anti-masker’s argument was destroyed with their own logic

Source Twitter @chrisilluminati