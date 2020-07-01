The only 5 reactions you need to the idea that washing your hands at a wedding is Marxist

As the UK unlocks – or stops pretending to be locked, if you’re Dominic Cummings – weddings are once again allowed, with anti-coronavirus measures such as washing hands before and after the exchange of rings.

Multi-millionaire businessman, Simon Dolan, who is suing the government over the lockdown, had strong feelings about the precautions.

"Brides and grooms may not be able to kiss and couples will have to wash hands before and after exchanging rings, under new Government rules for weddings" This is all designed to break the traditional family unit. It is Marxist.https://t.co/K65qARVsjL — Simon Dolan #KBF (@simondolan) June 30, 2020

Pretty sure there was a whole chapter on the etiquette of weddings in Das Kapital.

These five reactions said it so much better than we can.

1.

Fellas, it is communist to wash your hands. https://t.co/WbP4N5RMg8 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 30, 2020

2.

Ah yes I recall Marx said ‘revolutions are the locomotives of history…but only if we all wash our hands after we get married’ https://t.co/6JKA9ONYoO — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) July 1, 2020

3.

Yep,…this b*stard Marx..his cunning plan was to have a pandemic so ppl would have to wash their hands and wait until a tad later in the day to kiss their other half on their wedding day!!

Is there no end to Marx's evil???? https://t.co/A08yjrhjoE — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) June 30, 2020

4.

Yeah mate, I think it was Karl Marx who said "A spectre is haunting Europe – the spectre of having to wash your hands". — Politics of NV (@politicsofnv) June 30, 2020

5.

They're onto us lads.

Time for plan B https://t.co/M4R92eivKw — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) June 30, 2020

On a more serious note, Aceedo Domingo made this point.

It is designed to do the exact opposite. Nothing breaks up a family unit quicker than everyone dying. — Aceedo Domingo (@AceedoDomingo) June 30, 2020

Better red than dead.

