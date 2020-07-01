These 15 funny memes have absolutely nailed the bin fire that is 2020

Remember when we thought 2016 was the cursed year? How innocent we were. Little did we know that 2016’s big ugly brother was waiting to storm in and trample all over us.

The clever bunch over at someecards.com have gathered some memes that say all there is to say about this year – without swearing – and we’ve picked our favourites.

1. It’s only just July

2. We thought the bubble thing was a metaphor

3. How dysfunctional? This dysfunctional

4. 2020 saw us coming

5. We should have known

6. All bets are off

7. It’s taking its toll

8. Once again, life imitates art