11 of the funniest tweets about how we’re handling the pandemic

Remember when the coronavirus message from the UK government was clear and concise? No, neither do we, but it was definitely less complicated than it is now.

That’s just one thing on people’s minds in today’s round-up of your funny takes on the pandemic.

1. Simple is safer

Johnson: “Go out, but don’t go out” “Stay alert. Control the virus” “We’re coming out of hibernation” “Stay 2 metres apart, or 1 metre apart” “Use good old British common sense” “Driving to check your eyesight is ok” Etc. I wonder how we ended up with scenes like these? pic.twitter.com/N92W5xHNkY — Damon (@damocrat) June 26, 2020

2. The lockdown brought out the Good Samaritan in some people

Bumped into my neighbour in Asda who said he was shopping for a vulnerable pensioner.

Thought fucking hell they sell everything these days — Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) June 28, 2020

3. The latest rules aren’t as comprehensive as they could be

The government issuing lockdown rules pic.twitter.com/2TrX6srqHt — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) June 30, 2020

4. Viruses don’t respect city boundaries

it’s ok lads it’s only Leicester that the virus is having a resurgence in just Leicester only Leicester not the rest of the UK only Leicester once it reaches the city boundaries of Leicester it’s like WOAH HOLD UP GOTTA STAY IN LEICESTER so don’t worry let’s open those pubs — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 30, 2020

5. Get used to the idea of change

Whilst we're pleased to be re-opening on July 4th, due to lost business during the lockdown, we regret to inform customers that the drinks at Club Tropicana will no longer be free. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) June 30, 2020

6. It seems like some people didn’t get the memo about there being A CONTAGIOUS DISEASE ON THE LOOSE!

guys have you been to the supermarket? it's this cool new theme park which simulates what life would be like if there was no global pandemic and people didn't wear masks or do any social distancing at all. pretty rad! — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) June 30, 2020

7. An incentive scheme would work wonders, since not killing Granny doesn’t seem to be enough

The best way to solve Covid is to turn it into some sort of game where the state with the lowest cases each week gets a pizza party or some shit. This unfortunately would work really well. — Sam Taggart (@samttaggart) June 29, 2020

8. We’re missing more than our freedom

I really miss the government’s daily briefings you know. It was always a boost to see someone being even more useless in their day than I am during lockdown. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 30, 2020

9. Wild horses couldn’t drag some people into a pub this weekend – and couldn’t drag others out

The UK: "You must go to the pub this weekend"

Me: "No"

The UK: "Why not"

Me: *gestures at everything* — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 30, 2020

10. One arbitrary rule is as good as another

Leicester will be allowed out of lockdown when Kasabian break up and not a minute sooner — GP (@GtotheP) June 30, 2020

11. It’s a pity masks can only protect others from diseases

Sorry we only have masks for your face but not that personality — Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) June 25, 2020

Image @RachaelvsWorld