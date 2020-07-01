11 of the funniest tweets about how we’re handling the pandemic

Remember when the coronavirus message from the UK government was clear and concise? No, neither do we, but it was definitely less complicated than it is now.

That’s just one thing on people’s minds in today’s round-up of your funny takes on the pandemic.

1. Simple is safer

2. The lockdown brought out the Good Samaritan in some people

3. The latest rules aren’t as comprehensive as they could be

4. Viruses don’t respect city boundaries

5. Get used to the idea of change

6. It seems like some people didn’t get the memo about there being A CONTAGIOUS DISEASE ON THE LOOSE!

7. An incentive scheme would work wonders, since not killing Granny doesn’t seem to be enough

8. We’re missing more than our freedom

9. Wild horses couldn’t drag some people into a pub this weekend – and couldn’t drag others out

10. One arbitrary rule is as good as another

11. It’s a pity masks can only protect others from diseases

Image @RachaelvsWorld