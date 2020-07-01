Catherine O’Hara recreating her iconic moment from Home Alone is all kinds of awesome
It’s a seminal moment in Home Alone, when the mum played by Catherine O’Hara realises they’ve left Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) behind.
Now actress Catherine O’Hara has recreated the moment and it’s fabulous.
Catherine O'Hara perfectly recreates her iconic moment from 'Home Alone' 😱
(via @joshgad | #ReunitedApart) pic.twitter.com/Z3YuBpIz2N
— Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 29, 2020
Love it.
Oh God that is amazing. What a queen that woman is. https://t.co/i4MI8BgAlh
— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 30, 2020
READ MORE
Source @getFANDOM