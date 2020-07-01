‘1979 horoscope I am begging you to read this’

This ‘1979 horoscope’ has gone wildly viral on Twitter because, well, you’re going to have to read it for yourself.

The stars suggest it will be well worth your time.

‘1979 horoscope I am fucking begging you to read this,’ said Wendy – @friends3000 – who posted it.

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Whoever wrote this was obviously hurt by a Leo — babylon ♡ (@bbylon777) June 30, 2020

you think that's bad, look at capricorn — frog boy | ACAB (@frog_broth) June 30, 2020

"you rely on luck because you have no talent" first of all, yes — Kel (@piperjamas) June 30, 2020

A Taurus wrote this — Divine Doll ♍︎ ☥ (@MacKenzie_Virgo) June 30, 2020

Well I wasn't born yet but damn if they don't have me nailed pic.twitter.com/dyxE8t969P — Sherriff of Thottingham (@RegressiveElf) June 30, 2020

this is sending me pic.twitter.com/qp5rb2VP5v — pau ☆⋆ (@pau_poko) June 30, 2020

Surely this is everyone.

My face while and after reading mine pic.twitter.com/cH01psXlQJ — ciani marie (@ciani__marie) June 30, 2020

Source @friends3000