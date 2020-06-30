17 of the most weird and wonderful panoramic photo fails

You’ve probably seen this disturbing photo of a cat that was widely shared on Twitter recently, and on Facebook before that.

If there hasn’t been a horrible accident at the cat factory, it’s the result of an attempt to create a panoramic photo, which is a tricky old thing to master.

Once that had piqued our curiosity, we headed over to the r/panoramicsgonewrong subreddit, where we found a lot more like that.

These were our favourites.

1. Tried to take a panorama from our hike today, it really did my boyfriend dirty…


2. Hop to it, Fido


3. Two heads are better than one


4. When your dog is a terrible animagus


5. Accidental medieval art


6. Eat your heart out, Picasso


7. Cerberus – guardian of the Underworld


8. He must pay a fortune for shoes


9. “What kind of a cat do you have?” “A slinky”


