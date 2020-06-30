17 of the most weird and wonderful panoramic photo fails
You’ve probably seen this disturbing photo of a cat that was widely shared on Twitter recently, and on Facebook before that.
Look at this photo of a cat taken in panorama I just saw on Facebook pic.twitter.com/vJ84ewNcJs
— Sarah (@idlewildgirl) June 25, 2020
If there hasn’t been a horrible accident at the cat factory, it’s the result of an attempt to create a panoramic photo, which is a tricky old thing to master.
Once that had piqued our curiosity, we headed over to the r/panoramicsgonewrong subreddit, where we found a lot more like that.
These were our favourites.
1. Tried to take a panorama from our hike today, it really did my boyfriend dirty…
2. Hop to it, Fido
3. Two heads are better than one
4. When your dog is a terrible animagus
5. Accidental medieval art
6. Eat your heart out, Picasso
7. Cerberus – guardian of the Underworld
8. He must pay a fortune for shoes
9. “What kind of a cat do you have?” “A slinky”