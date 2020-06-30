17 of the most weird and wonderful panoramic photo fails

You’ve probably seen this disturbing photo of a cat that was widely shared on Twitter recently, and on Facebook before that.

Look at this photo of a cat taken in panorama I just saw on Facebook pic.twitter.com/vJ84ewNcJs — Sarah (@idlewildgirl) June 25, 2020

If there hasn’t been a horrible accident at the cat factory, it’s the result of an attempt to create a panoramic photo, which is a tricky old thing to master.

Once that had piqued our curiosity, we headed over to the r/panoramicsgonewrong subreddit, where we found a lot more like that.

These were our favourites.

1. Tried to take a panorama from our hike today, it really did my boyfriend dirty…



Via

2. Hop to it, Fido



Via

3. Two heads are better than one



Via

4. When your dog is a terrible animagus



Via

5. Accidental medieval art



Via

6. Eat your heart out, Picasso



Via

7. Cerberus – guardian of the Underworld



Via

8. He must pay a fortune for shoes



Via

9. “What kind of a cat do you have?” “A slinky”



Via