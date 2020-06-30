Theresa May’s takedown of Michael Gove just now had the whole internet applauding

As you may have seen elsewhere, Boris Johnson has caused more than a little controversy with his appointment of EU negotiator David Frost as the UK’s national security adviser.

Among those not happy is Johnson’s predecessor as PM, Theresa May, and she let Michael Gove, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, know it in no uncertain terms in the House of Commons today.

"Why then, is the new national security adviser a political appointee with no proven expertise in national security?" asks former prime minister Theresa May Michael Gove says not all national security advisers have been "steeped in the security world"https://t.co/7R5crkq6sE pic.twitter.com/aQE810tiBp — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 30, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Hello, police? I’d like to report a murder. pic.twitter.com/WHlXqTTQCT — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 30, 2020

Wow. Theresa May appointed Sedwill and was a huge advocate of him. Nonetheless this is quite the intervention. May increasingly going from loyal backbencher to Ted Heath with no intervening period whatsoever. https://t.co/MrZaB6euHC — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 30, 2020

Theresa is not happy. Not. At. All. https://t.co/gPmVOQ5fBo — Emma Barnett (@Emmabarnett) June 30, 2020

Mrs May appears to be saying to Mr Gove that he is full of shit. https://t.co/jwUhTDkuRH — Dr Martin Remains Optimistic (@MartinRemains) June 30, 2020

feel the ice in the words “proven expertise” as May quotes Gove’s words back at him – this is quite a moment https://t.co/KaB0UyFwfv — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 30, 2020

T May goes in, studs up. https://t.co/6YATmFXstx — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) June 30, 2020

Whoever this person is speaking truth to the dangerous populists in her party, she should be Prime Minister. https://t.co/7kwNo3VPp3 — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) June 30, 2020

Lots of people were suddenly thinking like this.

I’ve just slipped into an alternate reality where I agree with Theresa May https://t.co/Kreh2NWqf4 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 30, 2020

