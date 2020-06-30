Theresa May’s takedown of Michael Gove just now had the whole internet applauding

As you may have seen elsewhere, Boris Johnson has caused more than a little controversy with his appointment of EU negotiator David Frost as the UK’s national security adviser.

Among those not happy is Johnson’s predecessor as PM, Theresa May, and she let Michael Gove, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, know it in no uncertain terms in the House of Commons today.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

https://twitter.com/SpillerOfTea/status/1277937882762743810?s=20

3.

4.

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1277935653980975104?s=20

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Lots of people were suddenly thinking like this.

READ MORE

Mark Francois’ letter to Michel Barnier got exactly the reaction it deserved – 12 hilarious takedowns

Source @BBCPolitics