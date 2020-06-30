Piers Morgan was so unhappy with Dan Walker’s Matt Hancock interview that he took over the questioning himself

As you’ll know by now, government ministers haven’t been keen on talking to Piers Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain for some time now.

Health secretary Matt Hancock was prepared to talk to Dan Walker on BBC1’s Breakfast, however, and it’s fair to say a lot of people wondered if the BBC man might have been a little bit more, well, rigorous.

This particular Q&A in particular.

Dan Walker – How many people are being tested? Matt Hancock – The number of people being tested is meaningless…

the meaningful figure is how many tests are being conducted. #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/SjMR3RfMPY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 30, 2020



Morgan was so incensed by Hancock’s answer that he decided to take over the questioning himself. Not that Hancock was around to answer, obviously.

“What are you talking about Health Secretary? What could be a more important bit of data than how many people are being tested?’ @piersmorgan This is the response we should have seen on #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/1Ossx2HbBD — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 30, 2020

Here’s what Walker had to say to his critics.

It is essential that politicians are allowed to speak. The idea (from some) that we, and others, don’t challenge ministers is completely untrue.

Important to ask questions

Important to press

Important to let you listen

Thanks for watching #BBCBreakfast — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 30, 2020

He wasn’t winning these people over though.

Sorry Dan but the reason they come on your show is because you give them an easy ride. I know it’s what you’ve been instructed but it’s very frustrating to watch. These charlatans need to be challenged. — Maureen G (@Mo_graham4242) June 30, 2020

Dan Walker has just done what BBC News people always do when criticised — an appeal to authority, a claim that they're just 'polite'. @piersmorgan, whatever you think of him, is right that BBC Breakfast is getting ministers on because it is a cosy environment. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) June 30, 2020

And he definitely wasn’t winning over this guy, but you knew that already.

Mate, you blew it. Calm down. https://t.co/qacdKC3vHz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2020

You get them because they know they’ll get an ready ride as we sadly saw today… https://t.co/H2kPcI2nZX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2020

Basically, this.

I love how Good Morning Britain turned into Gogglebox this morning.

Piers Morgan watching political interviews on BBC Breakfast and shouting at his screen.

He'll be wearing a tiger onesie and piling cakes and biscuits up on his desk soon. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) June 30, 2020

