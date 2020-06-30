Piers Morgan was so unhappy with Dan Walker’s Matt Hancock interview that he took over the questioning himself

As you’ll know by now, government ministers haven’t been keen on talking to Piers Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain for some time now.

Health secretary Matt Hancock was prepared to talk to Dan Walker on BBC1’s Breakfast, however, and it’s fair to say a lot of people wondered if the BBC man might have been a little bit more, well, rigorous.

This particular Q&A in particular.


Morgan was so incensed by Hancock’s answer that he decided to take over the questioning himself. Not that Hancock was around to answer, obviously.

Here’s what Walker had to say to his critics.

He wasn’t winning these people over though.

And he definitely wasn’t winning over this guy, but you knew that already.

https://twitter.com/mrdanwalker/status/1277872243964600321?s=20

Basically, this.

