17 childhood things that made us think our friends’ parents were rich

People have been busy sharing their childhood memories of things our friends’ parents had that made us think they were rich.

It started when @revbreakfast tweeted this.

Morning. When you were a kid what did your mates parents have that made you think they were rich? pic.twitter.com/aLBlPftQ0W — Revolution Breakfast (@revbreakfast) June 29, 2020

And it got us more than a little bit nostalgic. Here are our favourite responses.

Dimmer switches. — Nicola (@nicola_dEU) June 29, 2020

My friend always had bottles of Lucozade, even when she wasn’t at death’s door. — ThatMagpie (@lapetitepie) June 29, 2020

Soda Stream — Scheherazade (@Default69202648) June 29, 2020

A shower that wasn’t just them rubber tube things attached to the taps. — sarahjane (@sarahjane792) June 29, 2020

Proper sandwich fillings like boiled ham instead of beef or salmon paste — Bowker (@BowkerFiona) June 29, 2020

Imperial Leather Soap — Mike D’Rews (@mdrews1) June 29, 2020

