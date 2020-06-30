17 childhood things that made us think our friends’ parents were rich
People have been busy sharing their childhood memories of things our friends’ parents had that made us think they were rich.
It started when @revbreakfast tweeted this.
Morning. When you were a kid what did your mates parents have that made you think they were rich?
And it got us more than a little bit nostalgic. Here are our favourite responses.
1.
Dimmer switches.
2.
My friend always had bottles of Lucozade, even when she wasn’t at death’s door.
3.
Soda Stream
4.
A shower that wasn’t just them rubber tube things attached to the taps.
5.
Proper sandwich fillings like boiled ham instead of beef or salmon paste
6.
This pic.twitter.com/H7jL41xDX5
7.
Imperial Leather Soap
8.
9.
I feel really old now….I thought I was super cool when we got our first TV with teletext….I couldn’t wait to show me mates 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ewgra2yKx5
