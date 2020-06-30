19 of the most cringe-inducing things people have admitted to doing

Show me the person who has no memories that make them want to cringe themselves inside out and I’ll show you someone in a very strong state of denial.

A tweeter named Erin shared one of her own cringe moments.

What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done in your life mine is that I once cried over a lad who owned a private reg plate that said wavey — Erin (@ezzzzzzx) June 27, 2020

Sounds like it’s the lad who should be embarrassed, to be fair.

Her question opened the floodgates, so we picked the best – or the worst – of the ones that were printable.

Some are NSFW.

1.

i was trash talking a gift that my sister bought someone else only to find out later she got me the same thing i was literally Mortified…………. my ass was like “ew why would u spend $350 on that ugly ass bag” then i unwrapped it ….. https://t.co/jzwO8vqjZN pic.twitter.com/mAbJp3KkU3 — kim deal on steroids (@adrocklover420) June 29, 2020

2.

Shit myself at Matthew street festival and had to walk past about a million people in jeans covered in shit. I then had to lie to a taxi driver and say I’d stood in shit and held me trav out the window. He kept turning round looking at me saying he could still smell shit hahahaha https://t.co/SBPYbglnkh — Luke Kenny (@LukeKenny90) June 28, 2020

3.

Went to Europa Pools with me mates in year 8. Thought I was being dead cool impressing the girls in the deep end as the wave machine came on. Got sucked under, couldn't catch me breath. Lifeguard jumped in, emergency buzzer went off and got carried out like Rose off the Titanic. https://t.co/wBTxfXnFJi — Leon Kearney (@TheLeonKearney) June 28, 2020

4.

Try accidentally throwing your phone in your Nana’s grave at her burial, instead of a rose, infront of your entire family https://t.co/WP6G1rQhFU — Sophie Finnigan (@sophie_finnigan) June 29, 2020

5.

I tried my dads false teeth in once when i was about 6 and they didnt fit and i heard my dad come up the stairs and to save myself the embaressment of being caught with them i flushed his very expensive veneers down the toilet and its still a sore subject to this day https://t.co/7isnMRkZOW — 😎 Megan (@megaan27) June 29, 2020

6.

At a festival the main way in was downhill, I fell and then rolled down it in front of about 9000 people. Worst of it was my skirt came over my head revealing THE biggest pair of flowery granny pants my mate had give me as a joke 🙈🙈 — spion klopp *⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@arpeggi1) June 28, 2020

7.

Trying to impress a computer technician on a night out by telling him I played runescape 🥴 https://t.co/dMWJ4oekM7 — emily (@sugarspunemily) June 28, 2020

8.

after I’d finished my French oral exam I shook the examiners hand when she was actually just asking for my paper https://t.co/QDlrUcuieC — Lucy ✨ (@Lucylucile) June 29, 2020

9.

a cried over a 27 year old man who lived in his mums attic n had a twilight poster taped over the hole he’d punched in his wall https://t.co/GtpobExFfJ — luce (@babyscrambles) June 29, 2020

10.