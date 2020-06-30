Lockdown laughs – 10 more things we’ve learnt about the pandemic

If you had “Leicester sent back into full lockdown” on your coronavirus bingo sheet – cross that bad boy off, because their spike is worse than your spike.

Elsewhere, people are gearing up for the pubs opening, because it takes a lot of prep to sit at home judging people from a distance.

To help you get into the right mindset, here’s some pandemic humour for you.

1. Not every country of the UK decided to try meaningless posturing as a coronavirus prevention strategy

Without press ups https://t.co/Aa0dG6lFvb — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 29, 2020

2. Leicester’s having a hard time in more ways than one

Leicester is in local lockdown. Bit like the football team since the restart. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2020

3. We’ve learnt quite a bit about human nature – not all of it good

Any zombie movie that doesn't have hordes of people running towards the zombies to deliberately get bitten because they're convinced it's a liberal hoax is going to look pretty unrealistic now. — SlothHammer 40K (@CaseyExplosion) June 27, 2020

4. The English approach would be more at home in a travelling fairground than in parliament

Really can’t think of anything worse sounding than a “whack a mole” approach. What have you gone for, South Korea?Test track and trace? Nice. We’ve gone for the flail our arms around a lot and hope that manage to twat it. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 29, 2020

5. Some safety measures might be a vast improvement on what went before

6. Pandemic fatigue is making some people pretty grumpy

Early days of lockdown were a real high (for me) on Twitter. Everyone trying their best to get through and plenty of kindness. But by Christ we’ve all reached the end of our tether now haven’t we? My timeline’s like an unhappy family trapped in a caravan in Skegness in a monsoon. — Debra (@ddebralouise) June 29, 2020

7. If the man who thought up the safety measures can do it, so can everyone else. Right?

For anyone looking for a day out if Leicester goes into lockdown. #leicesterlockdown #BarnardCastle pic.twitter.com/7qM5mKONHB — Cruella de Vil (@_Cruella_de_Vil) June 29, 2020

8. If you’re going to follow the guidance, follow it properly

people wearing masks without covering their nose pic.twitter.com/9UvOssb2O4 — Réal Funghi 🇨🇦 (@realfunghi) June 29, 2020

9. The open pubs aren’t as tempting as some may think

Not going out this weekend because the bars won’t be serving the measures I’ve gotten accustomed to — Cat Rosé (@WinningByARose) June 29, 2020

10. Just wait till they get involved

still the funniest interaction on this website pic.twitter.com/LGmHawx4g7 — nance hall (@TheFragiIe) June 29, 2020

