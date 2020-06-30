Hollywood comedy legend Carl Reiner has died aged 98 – all our favourite tributes

Tributes were being paid today to the Hollywood comedy legend Carl Reiner, who has died aged 98.

The writer, producer, director and great friend of Mel Brooks was responsible for a string of hit comedies with Steve Martin in the late ’70s and early ’80s including The Jerk and The Man With Two Brains.

In an extraordinary career he also created and co-wrote The Dick Van Dyke Show and acted in films including Ocean’s Eleven.

His son, film-maker Rob Reiner said this on Twitter today.

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

And here are just some of the many, many tributes that were being paid.

Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl. https://t.co/H7A4ZwIqfc — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 30, 2020

RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner. who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera. Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time. https://t.co/9yDBWwE7GX — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020

The Man With Two Brains has more crackerjack jokes than a dozen lesser comedies. But this one I have a particular soft spot for. pic.twitter.com/Qwn3t59Cks — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

RIP, Carl Reiner. He directed “The Jerk”(1979). [Editorial Note : a politically, culturally and socially-incorrect comedy that doesn’t get made today] The “Opti-Grab” scene with Steve Martin and the late Revere native Bill Macy. pic.twitter.com/9kSGjMIuQd — Boston Radio Watch® (@bostonradio) June 30, 2020

Just three days ago. RIP Carl Reiner. https://t.co/Jhe0TT07cu — John Cassaday (@JohnCassaday) June 30, 2020

Mel Brooks drove to Carl Reiner's house every night so they could have dinner & watch Jeopardy! together. This article about their 70-year-long friendship, written in February just before the lockdown, is so wonderful: https://t.co/5b7K30gwiC https://t.co/xAK3NkLMb1 — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) June 30, 2020

Godspeed, Carl Reiner. You absolute American treasure. pic.twitter.com/HlVBQtU0jd — Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) June 30, 2020

RIP Carl Reiner

