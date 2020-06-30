Curious about the acting process? Big fan of the Batman films? Just want a really good laugh? Comedian Stuart Laws has covered all your bases.

Christopher Nolan directing Michael Caine to say "Never!" in Batman Begins pic.twitter.com/aGSE6SPhtZ — Stuart Laws (@thisstuartlaws) June 29, 2020

Nailed it.

Credit where it’s due, Stuart also drew people’s attention to the costume department for its sterling work.

Not a single person has acknowledged the costume department who worked through the night to make this possible, thank you to Seamless Transition Ltd xx — Stuart Laws (@thisstuartlaws) June 29, 2020

Although it was posted less than 24 hours ago, plenty of people have already stopped by to share the love.

OMG! This made me laugh so hard. Hilarious! : ) https://t.co/vWQaZZ1lQX — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) June 30, 2020

This cheered today up. https://t.co/sA6lsSjsN0 — Rob Williams (@Robwilliams71) June 29, 2020

This is so funny https://t.co/hVSKWVBmjL — Alex Edelman (@AlexEdelman) June 29, 2020

oh my word this is the funniest thing I have seen in such a long while. it’s the sincerity that gets me. well done mate. 🙏🏻 — Beastflaps (@beastflaps) June 30, 2020

Sir Michael Caine has yet to respond, but will he comment eventually?

via Gfycat

Probably.

