“Christopher Nolan directing Michael Caine to say “Never!” in Batman Begins”

Curious about the acting process? Big fan of the Batman films? Just want a really good laugh? Comedian Stuart Laws has covered all your bases.

Nailed it.

Credit where it’s due, Stuart also drew people’s attention to the costume department for its sterling work.

Although it was posted less than 24 hours ago, plenty of people have already stopped by to share the love.

Sir Michael Caine has yet to respond, but will he comment eventually?

via Gfycat

Probably.

