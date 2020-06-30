We’re grateful to @HiAndyGaffney for sharing this from the Star Wars: The Force Awakens visual dictionary.

It’s making a lot of people’s days better.

Reminder that in Force Awakens Visual Dictionary they tried to give a canonical reason for Domhnall Gleeson looking like Domhnall Gleeson pic.twitter.com/Z5WDncFaPP

Burn of the day.

In a universe where planets have multiple suns i would like to know how any ginger survives

It should read ‘Big Irish head on him’

They didn’t have to do us like that https://t.co/Hdo6r4b5oc

— Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) June 30, 2020