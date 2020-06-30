Burn of the day
We’re grateful to @HiAndyGaffney for sharing this from the Star Wars: The Force Awakens visual dictionary.
It’s making a lot of people’s days better.
Reminder that in Force Awakens Visual Dictionary they tried to give a canonical reason for Domhnall Gleeson looking like Domhnall Gleeson pic.twitter.com/Z5WDncFaPP
— Andy Gaffney (@HiAndyGaffney) June 29, 2020
In a universe where planets have multiple suns i would like to know how any ginger survives
— 310 to zumba (@ThaShaneTrain) June 30, 2020
It should read ‘Big Irish head on him’
— (@alanbourke) June 30, 2020
They didn’t have to do us like that https://t.co/Hdo6r4b5oc
— Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) June 30, 2020
