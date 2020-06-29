The search is over – this is the worst on-hold music of all time

Having to wait to be put through to an adviser is bad enough, but the music some companies play to “entertain” us is beyond belief.

The choice is usually between something that wouldn’t be out of place in a hotel lift and popular classical clips played on such a short loop that it should be deemed a cruel and unusual punishment.

Twitter user hsky the god has shared a recording of something that goes far beyond reason, and we can’t imagine anything ever taking away its accolade of being the Worst On-hold Music of All Time.

If you thought it sounded familiar, you either live near an abattoir or you’ve heard this hilariously and deliberately bad version of Britney Spears’ Toxic.

These are a few of our favourite comments on @jkmb’s post.

As a special “treat”, here’s Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’, shittyfluted. You’re welcome.

Source hsky the god Image hsky the god, shittyflute