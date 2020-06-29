The search is over – this is the worst on-hold music of all time

Having to wait to be put through to an adviser is bad enough, but the music some companies play to “entertain” us is beyond belief.

The choice is usually between something that wouldn’t be out of place in a hotel lift and popular classical clips played on such a short loop that it should be deemed a cruel and unusual punishment.

Twitter user hsky the god has shared a recording of something that goes far beyond reason, and we can’t imagine anything ever taking away its accolade of being the Worst On-hold Music of All Time.

I'm on hold with my bank and this is the shit they are playing 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/fIobus2a38 — hsky the god (@jkmb) June 24, 2020

If you thought it sounded familiar, you either live near an abattoir or you’ve heard this hilariously and deliberately bad version of Britney Spears’ Toxic.

These are a few of our favourite comments on @jkmb’s post.

This is very funny and the replies have introduced me to SHITTYFLUTE which is also very funny. https://t.co/Ew5dd4J2B5 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 25, 2020

I am CRYING with laughter. I will listen to this at least a dozen more times today. https://t.co/p7e8SOUTbp — Nev Fountain (@Nevfountain) June 25, 2020

Hold music as PsyOp https://t.co/mVgFAwOqTU — Wiley Wiggins (@wileywiggins) June 27, 2020

laughed so hard i choked on my sandwich.

what the fuck is this noise? https://t.co/eada9pQvaS — 🐓The Infamous Birbman🐓 (@tokubirb) June 25, 2020

As a special “treat”, here’s Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’, shittyfluted. You’re welcome.

READ MORE

This viral video of a dog singing Britney Spears’ Toxic makes more sense than the news right now

Source hsky the god Image hsky the god, shittyflute