This American woman’s fury at being asked to wear a mask is next level stuff

Lots of shops are asking customers to wear a mask during the pandemic but not everyone is happy to do so.

Like this American woman, for instance, in a video which went wildly viral after it was shared by @ItsRellzWorld on Twitter.

The woman later said she spoke out because she was being harassed.

‘I did what any normal human being, a woman, would do if she was being harassed by a man, not knowing if he’s a crazy man, so I started yelling in self defence. ‘Unlike whatever lies they are putting out there, I had no political agenda. I had nothing. They might use whatever else I said later in my anger, it doesn’t matter. What happened to me should not be happening to anyone else.’

Source @ItsRellzWorld