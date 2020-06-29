These seagulls have taken the food-nicking business to the next level
You might remember Deep Blue Sea, the deeply silly (but quite enjoyable) movie in which the premise is basically ‘sharks get smart’.
Well, this video taken by @mevlut_kacmaz of seagulls outside a supermarket in Dublin is a bit like that. But with seagulls.
Grafton street seagulls are truly in a league of their own, now shoplifting food from Londis, rather than swooping down and snatching it out of your hands. pic.twitter.com/Qz5OlMoSB4
Seagulls got smarter.
That is my video, it took me 4 minutes to catch the moment. I had to pay for the crisps so the shop keeper won't take it from the seagull. I shared it on my Instagram
I love the way the seagull snatches its booty and then hurries away, almost as though it knows it’s done something wrong.
I saw one take a full kebab out of a fella's hands on Grafton Street once – just as he was about to bite into it. Then he carried it off onto the top of a white van and ate it while staring the guy down… 😅
“Let her take it, I’ll pay for it” 🥰
Can you ask him if he’s taking orders. Got my eye on a 65” Samsung telly in curry’s if he’s looking for a few quid
Twenty years from now they will have evolved into running the shop.
You can also watch it on YouTube.
