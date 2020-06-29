Simply 9 funny things people said about this picture of Boris Johnson in the Times Radio studio

Times Radio launched today – like the Times, but on the radio – and it’s first day guests included none other than so-called prime minister, Boris Johnson.

There was something about this picture of him sitting in the studio that leant itself to captions.

And you didn’t disappoint. Here are our favourites, along with some other things people were saying about it on Twitter.

Looks like someone just told him it's his kids birthday and he has no idea which one they mean pic.twitter.com/c4NGyajS25 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 29, 2020

When your Mum walks in your room as you're just about to knock one out. pic.twitter.com/734m0wXzTG — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) June 29, 2020

Very strong last person awake at a terrible house party energy pic.twitter.com/yyxyKHgZVE — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) June 29, 2020

“Every time you lie or dodge a question you get an electric shock, ok?” “I’ll do my best to answer them honestly” *bzzzz* — sam (@BlessedWithPace) June 29, 2020

Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue. — Mark Townsend (@Markmossley) June 29, 2020

Me, the Prime Minister of England? Here? Alone with my best friends wife? At three o’clock in the morning? With my reputation? While he’s downstairs? What does he think I’m going to do, sing her a lullaby or something? Mmm. #pokechallenge #thefastshow — adam bailey (@schhmadam) June 29, 2020

“It’s about ‘levelling up’ Michael – just this morning I was sleeping in a skip, and now I’m the Prime Minister…..” https://t.co/Ih4J9V1V60 — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) June 29, 2020

What do you mean the ear piece is broken? Dom, Dom? I can’t hear you! — Dawn Johnson (@Dawncstar) June 29, 2020

