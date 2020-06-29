Our 12 favourite reactions to plans for a TV drama about the PM’s handling of Covid-19

Although the topic itself is a work in progress, there is to be a TV show based on Boris Johnson‘s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson's handling of coronavirus is being adapted into a TV drama https://t.co/AB0qv4PgMP — The Independent (@Independent) June 26, 2020

Other than the director, Michael Winterbottom, few details have been released, so speculation was rife after the announcement.

1.

A Very British Poo

https://t.co/6oGvWf2nj7 — Russ (@RussInCheshire) June 26, 2020

2.

Honey I Killed The Country. https://t.co/AAteanKo8r — David Quantick (@quantick) June 26, 2020

3.

The SHIT Crowd. https://t.co/Ka4DdInVWT — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 26, 2020

4.

5.

Only Fools and Hearses. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) June 26, 2020

6.

7.

Some might say farce is the more appropriate genre. https://t.co/BiFiLHfEEQ — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 26, 2020

8.

2 Weddings and 60000 Funerals https://t.co/HYFqc4YqXi — Allan Thornley (@AllanThornley1) June 26, 2020

9.

Making a Murderer? https://t.co/tyHfYUBb2B — Champions of England, Europe and the World. (@g_wilko87) June 26, 2020

10.

11.

Cue Michael Sheen wearing a haystack https://t.co/JzhC7hXnVF — Neil Miles (@neilsmiles) June 26, 2020

12.

People Just Do Nothing https://t.co/kxMlgpEiQU — Russ (@RussInCheshire) June 26, 2020

Chambo wondered if the drama might be for an existing show.

While Joel Morris pointed out one huge hurdle.

Surely they can’t make a TV film of Johnson’s handling of the Coronavirus crisis because Johnson’s handling of the Coronavirus crisis means that we can’t go near enough to each other to film things. — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) June 26, 2020

Perhaps Michael Winterbottom could choose a title from his own impressive back catalogue. For example:

‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ ‘The Killer Inside Me’ Or even “A Cock and Bull Story’.

