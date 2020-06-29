Our 12 favourite reactions to plans for a TV drama about the PM’s handling of Covid-19
Although the topic itself is a work in progress, there is to be a TV show based on Boris Johnson‘s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Boris Johnson's handling of coronavirus is being adapted into a TV drama https://t.co/AB0qv4PgMP
— The Independent (@Independent) June 26, 2020
Other than the director, Michael Winterbottom, few details have been released, so speculation was rife after the announcement.
1.
A Very British Poo
https://t.co/6oGvWf2nj7
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) June 26, 2020
2.
Honey I Killed The Country. https://t.co/AAteanKo8r
— David Quantick (@quantick) June 26, 2020
3.
The SHIT Crowd. https://t.co/Ka4DdInVWT
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 26, 2020
4.
Killing EveRyone.#BoJoCoroShowTitles https://t.co/Df5hNRqhTR
— Phlegm -I was being ironic- Clandango (@Cain_Unable) June 26, 2020
5.
Only Fools and Hearses.
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) June 26, 2020
6.
The Hollow Clown https://t.co/nQOHybHgcb
— Staedtler (@Staedtler) June 26, 2020
7.
Some might say farce is the more appropriate genre. https://t.co/BiFiLHfEEQ
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 26, 2020
8.
2 Weddings and 60000 Funerals https://t.co/HYFqc4YqXi
— Allan Thornley (@AllanThornley1) June 26, 2020
9.
Making a Murderer? https://t.co/tyHfYUBb2B
— Champions of England, Europe and the World. (@g_wilko87) June 26, 2020
10.
Carry On Corona. https://t.co/BrFywuULMt
— John Hamill (@sparkyhamill) June 27, 2020
11.
Cue Michael Sheen wearing a haystack https://t.co/JzhC7hXnVF
— Neil Miles (@neilsmiles) June 26, 2020
12.
People Just Do Nothing https://t.co/kxMlgpEiQU
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) June 26, 2020
Chambo wondered if the drama might be for an existing show.
Is it for Crimewatch? https://t.co/coo3tmONgl
— Chambo (@Chambster) June 26, 2020
While Joel Morris pointed out one huge hurdle.
Surely they can’t make a TV film of Johnson’s handling of the Coronavirus crisis because Johnson’s handling of the Coronavirus crisis means that we can’t go near enough to each other to film things.
— Joel Morris (@gralefrit) June 26, 2020
Perhaps Michael Winterbottom could choose a title from his own impressive back catalogue. For example:
‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’
‘The Killer Inside Me’
Or even “A Cock and Bull Story’.
