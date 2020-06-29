This reaction to a video of bread dough went viral because everybody agreed

Over on Twitter, someone named o Astyanax da Bolsa shared their bread-making progress – still at the dough stage.

Começando a fazer um pão 🥖 INTEGRAL aqui. Depois eu mostro o resultado! 😃 pic.twitter.com/4nhZoQrkaL — o Astyanax da Bolsa (@oLamba_ri) June 24, 2020

They’re lucky to have a kneading attachment because – well, would you want to put your hands into that?

This reaction, from a tweeter named Chloe Burbank, went viral, picking up more than 74,000 retweets in less than two days.

oh god i really thought this was some mutated bread frog i’m so scared https://t.co/ca6HwRZol1 — ⛓ (@__eizz) June 27, 2020

She has a point.

This is what Twitter has been saying about it.

i thought so too — zakwerz (@zokwon) June 27, 2020

Omg same. I was like pic.twitter.com/Nhmy6O1Gg4 — Mermaids are Real (@LabibahBello) June 29, 2020

Great, now I have nightmares about bread — Robert Aln Wendeborn (@rawbbie) June 29, 2020

In case you were wondering, this is the finished product.

Pão de gorgonzola com azeitona. Tô ficando profissa… 😁

Servidos? pic.twitter.com/sTjSgzKybq — o Astyanax da Bolsa (@oLamba_ri) June 28, 2020

Delicious. Not a hint of frog.

