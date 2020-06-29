This reaction to a video of bread dough went viral because everybody agreed

Over on Twitter, someone named o Astyanax da Bolsa shared their bread-making progress – still at the dough stage.

They’re lucky to have a kneading attachment because – well, would you want to put your hands into that?

This reaction, from a tweeter named Chloe Burbank, went viral, picking up more than 74,000 retweets in less than two days.

She has a point.

This is what Twitter has been saying about it.

In case you were wondering, this is the finished product.

Delicious. Not a hint of frog.

