This reaction to a video of bread dough went viral because everybody agreed
Over on Twitter, someone named o Astyanax da Bolsa shared their bread-making progress – still at the dough stage.
Começando a fazer um pão 🥖 INTEGRAL aqui. Depois eu mostro o resultado! 😃 pic.twitter.com/4nhZoQrkaL
— o Astyanax da Bolsa (@oLamba_ri) June 24, 2020
They’re lucky to have a kneading attachment because – well, would you want to put your hands into that?
This reaction, from a tweeter named Chloe Burbank, went viral, picking up more than 74,000 retweets in less than two days.
oh god i really thought this was some mutated bread frog i’m so scared https://t.co/ca6HwRZol1
— ⛓ (@__eizz) June 27, 2020
She has a point.
This is what Twitter has been saying about it.
i thought so too
— zakwerz (@zokwon) June 27, 2020
Omg same. I was like pic.twitter.com/Nhmy6O1Gg4
— Mermaids are Real (@LabibahBello) June 29, 2020
Great, now I have nightmares about bread
— Robert Aln Wendeborn (@rawbbie) June 29, 2020
"Kiilllll Meeee!" **Bread Ribbit https://t.co/rxTakwWY8q
— Sean Closson (@0CoffeeBlack0) June 28, 2020
In case you were wondering, this is the finished product.
Pão de gorgonzola com azeitona. Tô ficando profissa… 😁
Servidos? pic.twitter.com/sTjSgzKybq
— o Astyanax da Bolsa (@oLamba_ri) June 28, 2020
Delicious. Not a hint of frog.
Source @__eizz Image oLamba_ri