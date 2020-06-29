If you only remember one Graham Linehan exchange on Twitter, make it this one

As you may have seen elsewhere, Father Ted creator Graham Linehan (@Glinner on Twitter) has had his Twitter account closed for ‘repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation’.

‘With Glinner finally banned from Twitter, let us all remember the only good thing he did for this website,’ said @TechnicallyRon who shared this memorable exchange.

Seen that before but it will never not be hilarious. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) June 27, 2020

I laughed out loud and made the cat fall off the counter. — William Holz (@ThatFreeWilliam) June 27, 2020

I hadn’t seen this and I’m so happy now. — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) June 27, 2020

I did also enjoy this one… pic.twitter.com/vhJX1L8SA0 — David Allsopp (@doublehelix) June 27, 2020

H/T @TechnicallyRon