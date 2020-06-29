If you only remember one Graham Linehan exchange on Twitter, make it this one

As you may have seen elsewhere, Father Ted creator Graham Linehan (@Glinner on Twitter) has had his Twitter account closed for ‘repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation’.

‘With Glinner finally banned from Twitter, let us all remember the only good thing he did for this website,’ said @TechnicallyRon who shared this memorable exchange.

H/T @TechnicallyRon