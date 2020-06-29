“How to second term” is the lip-synch we actually did know we needed

Donald Trump granted his good friend and devoted fan Sean Hannity an interview and the Fox News presenter asked the President about his plans for his next term.

His answer was worthy of anything Eric Cantona ever dreamt up.

It made no more sense in writing.

Then Sarah Cooper got to grips with it.

“Sean Trump” – inspired!

As ever, her interpretation blew people away.

She also had a go at deciphering Trump’s ramble for the rest of us.

The most feasible explanation we’ve seen.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s embarrassing rally predictions are even better as a lip-synch

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper