“How to second term” is the lip-synch we actually did know we needed

Donald Trump granted his good friend and devoted fan Sean Hannity an interview and the Fox News presenter asked the President about his plans for his next term.

His answer was worthy of anything Eric Cantona ever dreamt up.

HANNITY: "What are your top priority items for a second term?" TRUMP: "I always say talent is more important than experience … I was in Washington I think 17 times, all of a sudden I'm the president … You don't have to drop bombs on everybody." BIDEN: Where's my ad guy? pic.twitter.com/rYwxQrJlxp — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) June 26, 2020

Right now Donald Trump and Sean Hannity are trying to out-dumbfuck each other, and they're both winning. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 26, 2020

It made no more sense in writing.

Here's the transcript of Trump's response when he was asked what are his top priorities for a second term. pic.twitter.com/XKMawRiXFs — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020

Then Sarah Cooper got to grips with it.

How to second term pic.twitter.com/WTuH277sUA — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 26, 2020

“Sean Trump” – inspired!

As ever, her interpretation blew people away.

The Trump heart on Hannity’s paper got me 😂 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 26, 2020

This is the winner https://t.co/40ajqJV86x — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 27, 2020

Wife [from another room]: How can you be laughing at that man?

Me: …

Wife: Are you listening to him again?

Me: …

Wife: Oh my God, are you watching a new @Sarahcpr without me!?

Me: You said you were busy.

Wife: NOT THAT BUSY — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 27, 2020

We were waiting for this one. We do not deserve @sarahcpr https://t.co/F9tgUg9etQ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 26, 2020

this is the only way I can stomach Trump’s interviews https://t.co/uJelpOcFFw — Arash Karami (@thekarami) June 27, 2020

She also had a go at deciphering Trump’s ramble for the rest of us.

so here's what i think happened: someone told trump to say people should vote for him cuz he has experience but that didn't square with his idea of talent vs experience so he goes on to show he didn't have experience but now he does. Still don't know why he visited DC 17 times — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 26, 2020

The most feasible explanation we’ve seen.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s embarrassing rally predictions are even better as a lip-synch

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper