People are sharing their favourite moments they’ve experienced in a cinema – 21 blockbusting responses

In the UK, cinemas have been closed since March and are set to reopen on the 4th of July, with strict social distancing in place.

People have been missing the experience but not everyone is happy to go back just yet.

Current strategy: I could do with going to the dentist and getting my hair cut. I might meet friends in the pub every so often. But the meh stuff like going to the cinema for an average film is out. — Scott Reid 🔍 (@scottreid1980) June 23, 2020

For now, at least, some of us will have to enjoy our memories of the cinema while we stay at home and make the most of the Netflix subscription.

Daniel Howat, who writes for the Next Best Picture website, asked Twitter this question.

Tell me your favorite moment you ever experienced in a movie theater. GO. pic.twitter.com/yxhkvFPvPZ — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) June 26, 2020

There were too many responses to share them all, and we strongly recommend you read the thread and perhaps share your favourite moment, but these stood out for us, so enjoy a taster.

Some moments happened onscreen.

1.

As a shared crowd experience? Luke turning off his targeting computer. https://t.co/NSsKkHyFzx — Phillip Hester (@philhester) June 26, 2020

2.

Not even a question. pic.twitter.com/koCkDI9mdD https://t.co/RqN8fgXqio — Jeff D Lowe (Not Tiger King Guy) (@JeffDLowe) June 27, 2020

3.

This moment. The music, the visual effects – I believed there were dinosaurs. Goosebumps to this day. pic.twitter.com/8LZ72gZnPT — Chris Farrell (@ChrisFarrell) June 26, 2020

But most happened offscreen.

4.

During the chase a man in the cinema told Paddington to “run, you cunt” https://t.co/g9ADCG3AD0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 27, 2020

5.

Sitting right at the front of Odeon Marble Arch for Raiders Of The Lost Ark aged about 7. My friend Ben’s birthday party. I was always told by my folks never to sit at the front, you don’t see the film properly. But Ben insisted- front it was. And reader- it was fucking amazing. https://t.co/2DTvtFb8QO — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) June 27, 2020

6.

Half way through a crowded screening of The Fly – at the height of the horror – someone behind me started singing "I'd like to be a buzzy buzzy bee being just as busy as a bee can be … " and half the cinema joined in #Liverpool — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) June 27, 2020

7.

When the Emperor attacked Luke in our local RETURN OF THE JEDI premiere, the whole audience spontaneously STOOD UP and shouted at Vader. For the last time in their lives, the fans had no idea what would happen. When he chose, the house nearly came down. An unrepeatable moment. https://t.co/L0KvK8kua3 pic.twitter.com/pahBZ9huDX — John Jackson Miller (@jjmfaraway) June 27, 2020

8.

Watching Titanic with my dad. Old Rose dropped the massive diamond in the ocean.

Sniffling moviegoers: *gasp* “Aww!”

My dad: “Oh, STUPID woman!” https://t.co/lwG3JvJG6n — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) June 28, 2020

9.

When I saw cloverfield and got so motion sick that I vomited in the toilets of Indooroopilly cinema 🥰 https://t.co/AQuana5OEe — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) June 27, 2020

10.

I have many answers here, but first one that came to mind was ARMAGEDDON, opening night. There's a scene where a character says they'll "draw straws" about something, and this dude in the theater full-on cackles and yells out "They're in SPACE. Where'd they get fuckin STRAWS." https://t.co/ZhMR1v3YWZ — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) June 26, 2020

11.