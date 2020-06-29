‘Dad didn’t read the instructions’

One-star review of the week comes from this dad who, it’s fair to say, didn’t get to the end – or possibly, even the start – of the instruction manual.

‘Dad didn’t read the instructions,’ said @stephen_collins over on Twitter.

Oof.

Us too, us too.

Source @stephen_collins Image Pixabay