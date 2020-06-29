Best review you’ll read this week
We’re grateful to writer Ian Wade for sharing his review of Underworld’s appearance at Glastonbury in 1999.
It went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.
My Underworld review from Glastonbury 1999. Dictated down the phone to my editor after I’d done a pill. Oh dear. pic.twitter.com/bfHZ5z5ueS
— Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020
And just in case you were wondering …
*voiceover during seventies sitcom credits* “Ian Wade is today currently writing some holiday cover TV previews for the Sunday Times. He is not on drugs”
— Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020
Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Can't believe you didn't mention the Prodigy
— Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) June 26, 2020
I can't believe my editor typed this up and published it
— Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020
“Gibbonry” is really something
— DREW DANIEL (@DDDrewDaniel) June 26, 2020
A life of Smash Hits mixed with a pill. All my serious work has now been dwarfed by me being off my face.
— Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020
Fucking Hell Wadey. Wad-E.
— Simon Price (@simon_price01) June 26, 2020
I'm usually very VERY professional, as you know Simon
— Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020
But did it really go in like that?
Did it go in unedited?
— Mixing Media (@Mixing_Media) June 26, 2020
Aye! My editor was chuckling and a bit concerned.
— Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020
Source @WadeyWade Image YouTube screengrab