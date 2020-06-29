Best review you’ll read this week

We’re grateful to writer Ian Wade for sharing his review of Underworld’s appearance at Glastonbury in 1999.

It went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

My Underworld review from Glastonbury 1999. Dictated down the phone to my editor after I’d done a pill. Oh dear. pic.twitter.com/bfHZ5z5ueS — Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020

And just in case you were wondering …

*voiceover during seventies sitcom credits* “Ian Wade is today currently writing some holiday cover TV previews for the Sunday Times. He is not on drugs” — Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Can't believe you didn't mention the Prodigy — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) June 26, 2020

I can't believe my editor typed this up and published it — Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020

“Gibbonry” is really something — DREW DANIEL (@DDDrewDaniel) June 26, 2020

A life of Smash Hits mixed with a pill. All my serious work has now been dwarfed by me being off my face. — Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020

Fucking Hell Wadey. Wad-E. — Simon Price (@simon_price01) June 26, 2020

I'm usually very VERY professional, as you know Simon — Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020

But did it really go in like that?

Did it go in unedited? — Mixing Media (@Mixing_Media) June 26, 2020

Aye! My editor was chuckling and a bit concerned. — Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) June 26, 2020

