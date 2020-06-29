11 favourite new funny reactions to the pandemic

England is supposed to be loosening the lockdown rules on Saturday, but seems to have given up even pretending they’re still in place, as Scotland considers quarantining English visitors.

Hopefully, this will be included in the TV drama they’re making about Boris Johnson’s handling of the situation.

In the meantime, just read these and marvel that people still have a sense of humour.

1.

I don't think anything I've seen so perfectly captures why there's no way the US is going to be getting on top of COVID-19 pandemic anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/Sa0WNYyYs6 — Cassandra of Troy (@BrynnTannehill) June 28, 2020

2.

If Michael Myers can survive 10 films in a mask, you can survive a trip to the shops. — Graham (@AnxiousBatman) June 26, 2020

3.

Satanists: Doctors confirm wearing a mask reduces the chance of spreading COVID-19 😷

Christians: No way, Jesus will protect me! 😂🤣

Satanists: Good luck with that 🙄

Christians: *gets COVID-19* 🤒

Christians: Satan did this to me!!! 🤬

Satanists: 😐https://t.co/YNP4bSvsC3 — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) June 27, 2020

4.

In years to come, historians will see COVID-19 as a mere prologue in British history, leading up to the 4th of July, P Day, The Battle of Wetherspoons, Operation Stella, and The Battle of the Night Bus. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 27, 2020

5.

THE GROCERY STORE WAS OUT OF TOILET PAPER ARE WE BACK TO PHASE ONE PLEASE GOD I CAN’T GO THROUGH THIS AGAIN okay wait never mind they just moved it to another aisle — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 28, 2020

6.

During lockdown my origami skills have increased tenfold. — The award-winning Noble Brow (@AllanForsyth) June 24, 2020

7.

THAT GUY: Take the mask off snowflake SURGEON: We have to cut the vacuum cleaner off your penis — mo (@chuuew) June 27, 2020

8.

9.

Before lockdown I was lazy During lockdown I became lazy max pro ultimate.🤦🤦🤦 — ᗫѦՌ GƐTSՕ🇳🇬 (@Adaugetsoo) June 28, 2020

10.

I was so excited that cinemas were going to reopen. But then this… pic.twitter.com/ir2JXK2Mv9 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 25, 2020

11.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has a five-stage road map to raise the curtain on British theatre:

-present meaningless bullshit as a 'plan'

-provide no money

-provide no timescale

-allow venues to go bankrupt

-basically do fuck all — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 27, 2020

READ MORE

Our 12 favourite hot takes on the pandemic’s progress

Image Cassandra of Troy