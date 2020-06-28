Boris Johnson did press-ups for the Mail on Sunday – 5 favourite responses to today’s front page

Boris Johnson’s been in the Mail on Sunday telling the paper how he not only changes nappies, he can do press-ups.

And to prove it he was pictured – not changing nappies, obviously – but doing press-ups. Apparently.

And here are our 5 favourite responses to that.

1.

[history class, 2100]

“And it was at this point, after 42,000 deaths and a devastating second wave on the horizon, that the Prime Minister invited the press to watch him nob the floor” pic.twitter.com/m99WhNHLws — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 28, 2020

2.

The unedifying spectacle of Toddler Johnson rolling on the floor of Number 10 to prove he can do press ups. What next? Show us his tummy? — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 28, 2020

3.

Breaking : Invisible woman announces pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/O1DJice2BR — Oonagh (@Okeating) June 27, 2020

4.

5.

Welcome to the former Soviet Republic of Englanistan. pic.twitter.com/iCtLNCvWjl — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) June 27, 2020

Johnson doing press-ups wasn’t the only weird story on the front page.

what a weird front page. It’s mostly about posh people doing normal things: press-ups, changing nappies, moving plant pots. It’s like we’re at the zoo watching the chimps do stuff that makes them seem almost human — Robert Campbell (@rob15959) June 27, 2020

Boris can change nappies, and Kate can move a flowerpot.

It's no wonder they are our leaders. pic.twitter.com/80sVEceBL2 — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 27, 2020

To conclude, this.

Is that a real front page? — Chris Morgan 🐝 (@ChrisMorgan10) June 27, 2020

And this.

The Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/5wPupvHyB8 — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) June 27, 2020

READ MORE

Surely the greatest news story you’ll watch today