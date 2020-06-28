Boris Johnson did press-ups for the Mail on Sunday – 5 favourite responses to today’s front page
Boris Johnson’s been in the Mail on Sunday telling the paper how he not only changes nappies, he can do press-ups.
And to prove it he was pictured – not changing nappies, obviously – but doing press-ups. Apparently.
And here are our 5 favourite responses to that.
1.
[history class, 2100]
“And it was at this point, after 42,000 deaths and a devastating second wave on the horizon, that the Prime Minister invited the press to watch him nob the floor” pic.twitter.com/m99WhNHLws
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 28, 2020
2.
The unedifying spectacle of Toddler Johnson rolling on the floor of Number 10 to prove he can do press ups.
What next? Show us his tummy?
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 28, 2020
3.
Breaking : Invisible woman announces pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/O1DJice2BR
— Oonagh (@Okeating) June 27, 2020
4.
998…999… pic.twitter.com/nF9ba1OG3Y
— Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 28, 2020
5.
Welcome to the former Soviet Republic of Englanistan. pic.twitter.com/iCtLNCvWjl
— Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) June 27, 2020
Johnson doing press-ups wasn’t the only weird story on the front page.
what a weird front page. It’s mostly about posh people doing normal things: press-ups, changing nappies, moving plant pots. It’s like we’re at the zoo watching the chimps do stuff that makes them seem almost human
— Robert Campbell (@rob15959) June 27, 2020
Boris can change nappies, and Kate can move a flowerpot.
It's no wonder they are our leaders. pic.twitter.com/80sVEceBL2
— Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 27, 2020
To conclude, this.
Is that a real front page?
— Chris Morgan 🐝 (@ChrisMorgan10) June 27, 2020
And this.
The Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/5wPupvHyB8
— Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) June 27, 2020
READ MORE
Surely the greatest news story you’ll watch today