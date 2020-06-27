Takedown of the day

Over on Twitter someone called @briandunord someone pointed out how much better parts of Europe are coping with coronavirus than the US.

Which prompted this fellow American to stand up for Trump’s record by pointing out how much bigger the US is.

And the comeback was perfect.

‘Percentages are just so confusing,’ said beerbellybegone who shared the exchange on Reddit.

Although, it should be added, it eventually ended with handshakes all round. Well, not exactly handshakes, obviously.

In short …

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone