This video of a cat playing noughts and crosses has a very pleasing payoff
Chances are you might have seen this clip already but if any video merits repeated viewing, then surely it’s this one.
“how’s self quarantine going?” pic.twitter.com/6dzU8UjoeZ
— kheer (@iqraanabi) March 15, 2020
Brilliant.
what a sore loser pic.twitter.com/FvupvsHVZj
— kheer (@iqraanabi) March 16, 2020
update: a wild taz spotted in a tree pic.twitter.com/na7usMnoK4
— kheer (@iqraanabi) March 16, 2020
I tried…….. but it works different with bunnies… pic.twitter.com/NCwg6MKnIW
— NagatoPyon (@Nagato_Pyon) March 16, 2020
Source Twitter @iqraanabi