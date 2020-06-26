‘Someone in our town has done this’
This has raised the bar for homeschooling parents everywhere.
‘Someone in our town has done this,’ said Flanjo – or @Annjj – on Twitter.
And lots of other people shared their own efforts.
Us too😂🦒👍I can’t imagine taking him down! Everyone smiles at him walking past, it’s so lovely to see😀 pic.twitter.com/pFJJeFpRje
— Elaine Wilkinson (@1234elainewilki) June 25, 2020
We done similar in April pic.twitter.com/4HLgo6FYE1
— Dan Mac ⚓️ (@dannymac80) June 25, 2020
Did this the other year pic.twitter.com/6apTD5nHeB
— Nick Smith (@nicksmith) June 25, 2020
