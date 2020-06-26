Museums are competing to find out who’s got the best bum and it’s a cheeky delight

It’s always a pleasure when museums start playing a friendly (but intensely competitive) game of oneupmanship on Twitter.

And today’s theme is …

https://twitter.com/YorkshireMuseum/status/1276440957123264514?s=20

BUMFIGHT!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Source @YorkshireMuseum