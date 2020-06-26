Joe Heenan’s Victorian Love Island is the perfect stopgap while we wait for the real thing

There’s no Love Island until at least 2021, but the brilliant Joe Heenan has come up with something to scratch that itch for Love Island fans and historians – Victorian Love Island.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

We just know some of these would be influencers if they were around now.

If you were wondering where Joe found these hotties, @thisguywallace took a guess.

READ MORE

Joe Heenan’s guide to the Love Island contestants is the only one you need