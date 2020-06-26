Joe Heenan’s Victorian Love Island is the perfect stopgap while we wait for the real thing
There’s no Love Island until at least 2021, but the brilliant Joe Heenan has come up with something to scratch that itch for Love Island fans and historians – Victorian Love Island.
Contestants on Victorian Love Island pic.twitter.com/iVT70xwIcU
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 24, 2020
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
We just know some of these would be influencers if they were around now.
I’ve for sure dated Mildred.
— simon king (@unfamous) June 24, 2020
Euston Scurvy has a certain vibe about him, though, and he has his own transport!
— Christina (@clelland56) June 24, 2020
If you were wondering where Joe found these hotties, @thisguywallace took a guess.
Jacob Rees Moggs Facebook
— Wallace (@thisguywallace) June 24, 2020
READ MORE
Joe Heenan’s guide to the Love Island contestants is the only one you need