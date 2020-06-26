It’s fair to say Bournemouth beach was a little bit crowded – 9 favourite things people said about it

As you will no doubt have seen on the news, it was a bit busy on Bournemouth beach yesterday.

So busy, in fact, that a major incident was declared after tens of thousands of people turned up despite pleas to stay away because of coronavirus.

And here are our favourite 9 things people said about it.

1.

https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1276171443701678080?s=20

2.

For any surfers out there, just head for Bournemouth in about two weeks time when you should be able to ride an enormous second wave.#bournemouthbeach #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iOYUniAFFZ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 25, 2020

3.

Alexa. Show me what happens when a government gives up on clear messaging, ignores its chief adviser breaking the rules and tells us to rely on common sense.https://t.co/vio9RkfzOu — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 25, 2020

4.

I've had a close look at this now and I think they're all one metre apart pic.twitter.com/rBSkEtZv4g — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 25, 2020

5.

Don't blame the people who descended on Bournemouth. Blame the useless government, desperate for popularity – whose mixed messages and hypocrisy caused it to happen. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 25, 2020

6.

If there is any genuine confusion about the efficacy of an app as opposed to track & trace being done entirely by memory & spoken word, just consider this question: how many people on Bournemouth beach today will be able to provide details of everyone they came into contact with? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 25, 2020

7.

You know what, these scenes of people soberly cramming themselves onto packed beaches are making me feel so optimistic about social distancing when everyone’s off their tits next week. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 25, 2020

8.

Flocking to very crowded beaches on very hot days is something I have never understood. And that is before you factor in the old “you might catch a potentially fatal disease and/or help plunge the country back into lockdown” angle. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 25, 2020

9.

This would basically be the biggest Crimewatch appeal ever. pic.twitter.com/5i0EpCcA1t — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 25, 2020

To conclude …

Don't forget whose bullshit got us here. Bullshit messaging. Bullshit behaviour. Bullshit ethics. Bullshit upon bullshit. pic.twitter.com/qwOnUjJSFM — Jason Hazeley (@JasonHazeley) June 25, 2020

READ MORE

This clip of a disastrous limoncello tasting has gone viral because it’s just hilarious

Source/Image Guardian screengrab YouTube