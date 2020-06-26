Duncan Jones shared a compilation of David Bowie ‘funny moments’ and it’s just the ticket

Director Duncan Jones shared a compilation of some of his dad David Bowie’s ‘funny moments’ and it cheered everyone up.

Was missing dad tonight. This cheered me right up. He was a silly sausage. 😂https://t.co/O7Kr8SwRAv — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 26, 2020

We’re with this person.

That laugh and smile could — and did! — light up the entire earth. Thanks for sharing him with us, Duncan. — Sam Dykstra (@Sam_Dykstra) June 26, 2020

Follow Duncan on Twitter here.

Source @manmademoon