Duncan Jones shared a compilation of David Bowie ‘funny moments’ and it’s just the ticket
Was missing dad tonight. This cheered me right up. He was a silly sausage. 😂https://t.co/O7Kr8SwRAv
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 26, 2020
We’re with this person.
That laugh and smile could — and did! — light up the entire earth. Thanks for sharing him with us, Duncan.
— Sam Dykstra (@Sam_Dykstra) June 26, 2020
Source @manmademoon