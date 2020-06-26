Donald Trump was asked his 2nd term priorities and it’s even crazier written down
Here’s Donald Trump on Fox News asked what his priorities would be if Vladimir Putin was to win him a second term as president (we paraphrase, obviously).
And his answer really is worth listening to in full because …
Asked what his top priorities for a second term are, Trump can’t name a single thing pic.twitter.com/fF6xXaDAy0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020
It’s even scarier written down.
My IQ dropped reading that
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) June 26, 2020
I am starting to get a distinct sense he doesn't want a 2nd term
— Shelly (@SheldonL436) June 26, 2020
Is this for real???? The transcripts of his speech are insane. It sounds bad when you hear it, but it’s just batshit crazy on paper.
— ProudOKLiiberal🌊☮️❤️🎶🇺🇸🗽 (@williamd1949) June 26, 2020
This happened a bit later and it definitely belongs in the same bracket.
Trump still hasn’t figured out that World Wars 1 and 2 weren’t contagious diseases (also the troops who fought those wars voted by mail) pic.twitter.com/AmjS568unB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020
Source @atrupar