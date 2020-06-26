Donald Trump was asked his 2nd term priorities and it’s even crazier written down

Here’s Donald Trump on Fox News asked what his priorities would be if Vladimir Putin was to win him a second term as president (we paraphrase, obviously).

And his answer really is worth listening to in full because …

Asked what his top priorities for a second term are, Trump can’t name a single thing pic.twitter.com/fF6xXaDAy0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020

It’s even scarier written down.

This happened a bit later and it definitely belongs in the same bracket.

Trump still hasn’t figured out that World Wars 1 and 2 weren’t contagious diseases (also the troops who fought those wars voted by mail) pic.twitter.com/AmjS568unB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020

Source @atrupar