This clip of a disastrous limoncello tasting has gone viral because it’s just hilarious

We can’t stop laughing at Justin Barriball, also known as @Justlikecoffee2020 – as he had this explosive reaction to his own homemade limoncello.

It’s the understated “Bit strong.” that gets us.

Andrew Durrant posted it on Twitter.

Fuck me this made me laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/D10xfWWQVi — Andrew Durrant (@theandydurrant) June 24, 2020

People loved it. These are just a few comments showing just how funny people found the clip.

This is amazing https://t.co/MvQwiWQmgW — Matt Forde (@mattforde) June 25, 2020

Fair to say that the impact of theatre closures is getting to Tom Hollander. https://t.co/1WmFLVEnQ8 — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) June 25, 2020

LOL'd up a bit of the banana I was eating. 😂 https://t.co/5SmVO2xbQG — Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) June 25, 2020

Middle-class version of Mike Parry https://t.co/oZ3SWSSE2J — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 25, 2020

Justin spotted how popular his clip had become.

Hi Andy, thanks for sharing my Limoncello video! It seems to have had quite a positive effect and brought a few laughs, even though my throat was sore for a while! Justin — Justin Barriball (@justinbarriball) June 25, 2020

We’ll give the final word to TikTok user lechaplin.

I was gonna ask how did you make it but I don’t think I’ll bother 😂😂😂

