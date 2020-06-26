This clip of a disastrous limoncello tasting has gone viral because it’s just hilarious
We can’t stop laughing at Justin Barriball, also known as @Justlikecoffee2020 – as he had this explosive reaction to his own homemade limoncello.
@justlikecoffee2020
##drink ##howto ##foryou ##foryoupage ##limoncello
It’s the understated “Bit strong.” that gets us.
Andrew Durrant posted it on Twitter.
Fuck me this made me laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/D10xfWWQVi
— Andrew Durrant (@theandydurrant) June 24, 2020
People loved it. These are just a few comments showing just how funny people found the clip.
This is amazing https://t.co/MvQwiWQmgW
— Matt Forde (@mattforde) June 25, 2020
Crying here…. https://t.co/Ws6H3zSoXD
— John Black (@JB_1964) June 25, 2020
Fair to say that the impact of theatre closures is getting to Tom Hollander. https://t.co/1WmFLVEnQ8
— Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) June 25, 2020
LOL'd up a bit of the banana I was eating. 😂 https://t.co/5SmVO2xbQG
— Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) June 25, 2020
Middle-class version of Mike Parry https://t.co/oZ3SWSSE2J
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 25, 2020
Justin spotted how popular his clip had become.
Hi Andy, thanks for sharing my Limoncello video! It seems to have had quite a positive effect and brought a few laughs, even though my throat was sore for a while! Justin
— Justin Barriball (@justinbarriball) June 25, 2020
We’ll give the final word to TikTok user lechaplin.
I was gonna ask how did you make it but I don’t think I’ll bother 😂😂😂
