This clip of a disastrous limoncello tasting has gone viral because it’s just hilarious

We can’t stop laughing at Justin Barriball, also known as @Justlikecoffee2020 – as he had this explosive reaction to his own homemade limoncello.

It’s the understated “Bit strong.” that gets us.

Andrew Durrant posted it on Twitter.

People loved it. These are just a few comments showing just how funny people found the clip.

Justin spotted how popular his clip had become.

We’ll give the final word to TikTok user lechaplin.

I was gonna ask how did you make it but I don’t think I’ll bother 😂😂😂

