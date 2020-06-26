The Brits are melting – our 14 favourite funny reactions to the heatwave

The last few days have seen the UK experiencing temperatures into the 30s with high humidity and not much wind, making it feel even hotter.

As you’ve probably seen, thousands flocked to the beach, leading to the declaration of a major incident at Bournemouth, but most people stayed home and complained about the weather, in time-honoured British fashion.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

Blimey it’s hot today. Anyone checked in on Prince Andrew? — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 25, 2020

2.

Just changed my bed in 26° heat. Where’s my fucking medal? — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) June 25, 2020

3.

It’s too hot to think or sleep, everyone feels isolated and angry and all I can see on here is people bullying each other in various ways, both loud and quiet. I feel like I’m in a Tennessee Williams play. — Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) June 26, 2020

4.

Sheesh! It’s muggy out there today… pic.twitter.com/YbMuNEt4Hx — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 25, 2020

5.

6.

It's not officially a heat wave until NHS catering and management start handing these out in hospitals pic.twitter.com/ocyaFVqXOa — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 25, 2020

7.

How do people in hot countries get anything done? — Paul (@bingowings14) June 25, 2020

8.

A Brit, upon seeing someone who is quite clearly melting in the heat, someone who is wilting like spinach, is dripping with sweat, toasting like crumpets and glowing like molten rock, will be unable to resist asking the question: “bit warm?” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 25, 2020

9.

it is the temperature of a WARM SUMMER’S DAY but it is the MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT and I am SWEATING and FURIOUS. — Michael Chakraverty (@mschakraverty) June 24, 2020

10.

I’ve got a fan on but it’s not making ANY difference. Admittedly, it’s a fan oven. #Heatwave — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) June 26, 2020

11.

One of my neighbours has a fire burning. It’s like wearing a coat in hell. pic.twitter.com/Af7VBNjJvL — Neil Friday McGourty (@Mcgourty22N) June 25, 2020

12.

Everyone banging on about SWEATING have obviously never heard of a fridge tent, which is where I'll be hiding until about October…. pic.twitter.com/qj5MwDnGPO — Fergal Lovelength (@FLLVLTH) June 25, 2020

13.

You say #heatwave Britain, I say hay fever and sweaty bollocks pic.twitter.com/SNQ39D4xaR — Cumberdick Benderbatch (@CumberdickB) June 23, 2020

14.

If a Snowman could come spoon me, that’d be great 😰#cantsleep #heatwaveuk — Charlotte (@Charlotte_x91) June 25, 2020

Larry the Downing Street cat, or at least his parody version, shared this unique way of gauging the level of the heatwave.

Must be a hot day – Boris Johnson’s afternoon nap was 5 hours instead of the usual 4. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 25, 2020

If you’re one of the people hiding from the sunshine, Tomasz Schafernaker has some good news.

#heatwave… a few thunderstorms today, then MORE widely⚡️tomoz & Saturday. A big COOL DOWN this weekend💨❄️🌦 pic.twitter.com/s2aVLwuu48 — Tomasz Schafernaker (@Schafernaker) June 25, 2020

And then we can all complain about the rain.

READ MORE

It started raining during a TV news report about the heatwave and it’s a Very British Thing™

Image @FLLVLTH