The Brits are melting – our 14 favourite funny reactions to the heatwave

The last few days have seen the UK experiencing temperatures into the 30s with high humidity and not much wind, making it feel even hotter.

As you’ve probably seen, thousands flocked to the beach, leading to the declaration of a major incident at Bournemouth, but most people stayed home and complained about the weather, in time-honoured British fashion.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Larry the Downing Street cat, or at least his parody version, shared this unique way of gauging the level of the heatwave.

If you’re one of the people hiding from the sunshine, Tomasz Schafernaker has some good news.

And then we can all complain about the rain.

