These Florida women refusing to wear masks win facepalm of the week

Pretty much everyone agrees that face masks can only help in the battle to stop the spread of coronavirus and help save lives.

We say ‘pretty much’ everyone because some people don’t agree. And these Florida women really, really don’t agree after they were made mandatory where they live.

It’s a very funny – and rather terrifying – watch.

Floridians angrily claiming masks are the work of the devil because “they want to throw God’s wonderful breathing system out the door.” pic.twitter.com/5pDzU8ncwY — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 24, 2020

Facepalm of the week.

People aren’t exaggerating. This really does look like one of those wacky citizen town hall montages out of “Parks and Rec”. Absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/Rual4Nd1zX — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 24, 2020

If they are so confident that god will take care of them, they should sign a waiver that they refuse medical care should they become sick. Save ventilators and ICU beds for people who weren’t selfish and stupid. — Corvin Esque🏳️‍🌈 (@Corvinesque) June 24, 2020

Now this, kids, is what happens when you let stupid off his leash to make baby stupids with all the other stupids in the neighbourhood. https://t.co/WJioQMyvda — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 24, 2020

The thing is, I doubt these women just made this stuff up out of thin air. Someone TOLD them that masks are dangerous. Someone told them that masks fly in the face of “God’s will.” Is this a Republican thing, a Fox News thing, a Trump thing, a church thing, or what? — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 24, 2020

Wow. This is so batshit crazy it’s like a comedy skit. https://t.co/mHR7VwxHgo — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) June 24, 2020

And there’s more (if you can stand it).

Oh my. Here’s the rest of the testimony of the first woman. She appears to be alluding to Pizzagate, among other far-right conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/J10IB3AXTY — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 24, 2020

To conclude …

"They want to throw God's wonderful breathing system out the door" This is so scary. It's not just that people are thick, it's that they're so sure experts are the thick ones. It's what happens when facts are treated as subjective opinions, and everything needs to have two sides https://t.co/A0f0dpQfOn — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 25, 2020

And this.

What a time to be alive. https://t.co/yp26i4ku4y — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 24, 2020

READ MORE

If ever a single sign summed up where we are right now then it’s this

Source @aravosis