These Florida women refusing to wear masks win facepalm of the week

Pretty much everyone agrees that face masks can only help in the battle to stop the spread of coronavirus and help save lives.

We say ‘pretty much’ everyone because some people don’t agree. And these Florida women really, really don’t agree after they were made mandatory where they live.

It’s a very funny – and rather terrifying – watch.

Facepalm of the week.

And there’s more (if you can stand it).

To conclude …

And this.

Source @aravosis