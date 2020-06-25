Stephen King had a question and Richard Osman’s answer took the biscuit

Over on Twitter Stephen King had a question about this study conducted into women, men, and cats.

And Pointless guy Richard Osman had the perfect answer.

Which reminded us of this brilliant video of a cat thinking long and hard before hitting this dog.

Never fails.

Source Twitter @richardosman