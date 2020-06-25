Stephen King had a question and Richard Osman’s answer took the biscuit

Over on Twitter Stephen King had a question about this study conducted into women, men, and cats.

According to a study conducted at Colorado State University, women are less likely to date men who like cats. One question is why that’s the case. Another, perhaps more important, is why this study was conducted in the first place. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 23, 2020

And Pointless guy Richard Osman had the perfect answer.

It was funded by dogs. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 23, 2020

Which reminded us of this brilliant video of a cat thinking long and hard before hitting this dog.

Never fails.

