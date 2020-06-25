Norman Tebbit described the Nazis as extreme left but Twitter put him right – our 8 favourite responses

The man formerly known as Margaret Thatcher’s attack dog – Conservative peer, Norman Tebbit – wrote an article for The Telegraph, describing the Nazis as “far left”.

Coming from the party that thinks moving a statue is rewriting history, it was quite the take.

Twitter was having none of it.

1.

Ignoring the fact that communists were among the first to be sent to concentration camps and accusing the left of perpetrating the Holocaust. Absolutely sickening Holocaust revisionism from Norman Tebbit & @Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/itvZhCNXH0 — aron keller 🔥🐘 (@aronkeller) June 24, 2020

2.

Hi I’m the Telegraph. You may remember me from such hits as “IF YOU TAKE DOWN THAT SLAVER STATUE YOU’RE ERASING HISTORY”. Today I’ll be telling you some real history about that famous lefty [squints] Adolf Hitler. pic.twitter.com/WxtH2WgHOD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 24, 2020

3.

"I'm literally to the right of Adolf Hitler" wasn't something I expected Norman Tebbit to admit, but self-knowledge is always good, I guess. https://t.co/qzJF7qOALB — Philip Purser-Hallard (@purserhallard) June 24, 2020

4.

What part of “first they came for the socialists” do you fucking people not understand pic.twitter.com/hstOdspUSj — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) June 24, 2020

5.

The @Telegraph is accusing the extreme Left of committing the Holocaust. Did my Communist Jewish family flee to the United States to escape, uh, themselves? https://t.co/r6qjZs8WBD — Ben Miller (@benwritesthings) June 24, 2020

6.

Norman Tebbit in the @telegraph telling us that Hitler was Far Left because his party had the word Socialist in the title. Wait until he finds out what Buffalo Wings are actually made of… — Howard Newmark (@HowardNewmark) June 24, 2020

7.

The Telegraph is having a normal day (part two) https://t.co/bz0e2oamPP — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 24, 2020

8.

Hardly surprising that Tebbitt is so poorly informed about Hitler's politics when we don't even have any statues of him tbh https://t.co/XRlMc8wy0L — Fraser McQueen (@FraserJMcQueen) June 24, 2020

Like many people, it looks as though James O’Brien was surprised to hear from the former Tory Party chairman.

Just when you thought the current crop of Conservatives was unprecedentedly awful, Norman Tebbit emerges from the crypt to call Hitler a lefty. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 24, 2020

Maybe it’s time he got on his bike.

READ MORE

Allison Pearson said this about Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You and people don’t know where to start

Image Screengrab, Screengrab