Someone tricked Leeds United into having an Osama Bin Laden cut-out in the fake crowd – the only 5 funny reactions you need

Although football is back, matches are being played behind closed doors and some teams have allowed fans to pay to have cardboard cut-outs of themselves and loved ones in the seats.

One prankster, however, uploaded a photo of someone else entirely.

The fan “sitting” next to him spotted the interloper.

Understandably, not everyone was laid back about the prank.

But a lot of people appreciated the bad taste joke.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Someone had pulled a similar stunt in Australia.

Obviously, once Leeds United realised what they’d done, they took the cut-out down.

Which is just as well, under the circumstances …

READ MORE

Gary Lineker tweeted ‘black lives matter’ and these grimly predictable responses got exactly the treatment they deserved

Source Elliot Hackney Image Elliot Hackney