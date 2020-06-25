Someone tricked Leeds United into having an Osama Bin Laden cut-out in the fake crowd – the only 5 funny reactions you need

Although football is back, matches are being played behind closed doors and some teams have allowed fans to pay to have cardboard cut-outs of themselves and loved ones in the seats.

One prankster, however, uploaded a photo of someone else entirely.

Tremendous effort from whoever actually paid English pounds just to have Bin Laden sit in the Leeds crowd. pic.twitter.com/XhEZd87Vqw — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) June 24, 2020

The fan “sitting” next to him spotted the interloper.

Understandably, not everyone was laid back about the prank.

Bin laden.. how can the staff be ok with displaying that regardless if it was paid for? #lufc #crowdie pic.twitter.com/abpqkBA6Bt — Seb (@seb_marsden) June 24, 2020

😲This cut-out crowd idea is a whole can of worms! 👿Which evil dictator, despot or tyrant will feature at your club next week?#skybetchampionship | #lufc https://t.co/CFBWlajJU6 — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) June 24, 2020

But a lot of people appreciated the bad taste joke.

1.

I’m more bothered by these guys, trying to get 2 for the price of one. pic.twitter.com/79k7Kda2k7 — Sarah Connor (@I_hate_Skynet) June 24, 2020

2.

This is my favourite story since Project Restart. https://t.co/HqtpQZK3nb — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) June 24, 2020

3.

Someone putting a Bin Laden cut out in the Leeds ground is all I need to see today 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3NZMBBQm0T — Gazza (@GazzaAFCENG) June 24, 2020

4.

Guess Who – Leeds United edition Does he have a beard?” “Yes” “Was he a founder of the pan-Islamic militant organization al-Qaeda?” “Yes” “Is it Bin Laden?” “Yeah, well done, you win” pic.twitter.com/aEcBe4hzWO — Smiv (@smivadee) June 24, 2020

5.

Guess the refs aren't the only ones missing offsides these days… https://t.co/LivlF8Xwm2 — Jonathon Howe (@jonathononair) June 25, 2020

Someone had pulled a similar stunt in Australia.

Football have Bin Laden. Rugby League has Harold Shipman (in Australia!) pic.twitter.com/KqiihZDl3A — Phil Newsom (@Newsom_13) June 24, 2020

Obviously, once Leeds United realised what they’d done, they took the cut-out down.

Leeds United have removed an image of Osama Bin Laden from the seats at Elland Road. They will "ensure there are no more offensive images". Full story: https://t.co/glMR2Ki7IT pic.twitter.com/btft4Cf0w0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 24, 2020

Which is just as well, under the circumstances …

Osama Bin Ladin had many crimes, but one of the much lesser ones was that he actually supported Arsenal. — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) June 24, 2020

READ MORE

Gary Lineker tweeted ‘black lives matter’ and these grimly predictable responses got exactly the treatment they deserved

Source Elliot Hackney Image Elliot Hackney