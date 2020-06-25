Someone tricked Leeds United into having an Osama Bin Laden cut-out in the fake crowd – the only 5 funny reactions you need
Although football is back, matches are being played behind closed doors and some teams have allowed fans to pay to have cardboard cut-outs of themselves and loved ones in the seats.
One prankster, however, uploaded a photo of someone else entirely.
Tremendous effort from whoever actually paid English pounds just to have Bin Laden sit in the Leeds crowd. pic.twitter.com/XhEZd87Vqw
— Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) June 24, 2020
The fan “sitting” next to him spotted the interloper.
Thanks @lufc I’m next to Bin bloody Laden!!! 😱😡😫😆#lufc #crowdie #MOT pic.twitter.com/H3z38BxyZg
— WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) June 24, 2020
Understandably, not everyone was laid back about the prank.
Bin laden.. how can the staff be ok with displaying that regardless if it was paid for? #lufc #crowdie pic.twitter.com/abpqkBA6Bt
— Seb (@seb_marsden) June 24, 2020
😲This cut-out crowd idea is a whole can of worms!
👿Which evil dictator, despot or tyrant will feature at your club next week?#skybetchampionship | #lufc https://t.co/CFBWlajJU6
— ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) June 24, 2020
But a lot of people appreciated the bad taste joke.
1.
I’m more bothered by these guys, trying to get 2 for the price of one. pic.twitter.com/79k7Kda2k7
— Sarah Connor (@I_hate_Skynet) June 24, 2020
2.
This is my favourite story since Project Restart. https://t.co/HqtpQZK3nb
— Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) June 24, 2020
3.
Someone putting a Bin Laden cut out in the Leeds ground is all I need to see today 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3NZMBBQm0T
— Gazza (@GazzaAFCENG) June 24, 2020
4.
Guess Who – Leeds United edition
Does he have a beard?”
“Yes”
“Was he a founder of the pan-Islamic militant organization al-Qaeda?”
“Yes”
“Is it Bin Laden?”
“Yeah, well done, you win” pic.twitter.com/aEcBe4hzWO
— Smiv (@smivadee) June 24, 2020
5.
Guess the refs aren't the only ones missing offsides these days… https://t.co/LivlF8Xwm2
— Jonathon Howe (@jonathononair) June 25, 2020
Someone had pulled a similar stunt in Australia.
Football have Bin Laden. Rugby League has Harold Shipman (in Australia!) pic.twitter.com/KqiihZDl3A
— Phil Newsom (@Newsom_13) June 24, 2020
Obviously, once Leeds United realised what they’d done, they took the cut-out down.
Leeds United have removed an image of Osama Bin Laden from the seats at Elland Road.
They will "ensure there are no more offensive images".
Full story: https://t.co/glMR2Ki7IT pic.twitter.com/btft4Cf0w0
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 24, 2020
Which is just as well, under the circumstances …
Osama Bin Ladin had many crimes, but one of the much lesser ones was that he actually supported Arsenal.
— Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) June 24, 2020
