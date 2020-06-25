Well here’s something you don’t see every day. And thank goodness for that.

(Warning – not for the faint hearted.)

Just in case you haven’t seen a seagull devour a gigantic rat today… pic.twitter.com/42eIkr8lgq — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020

THE HORROR.

Noooooooooo❗️I did not need to see that just now. The seagull will regret that later, I'm sure. 🤮 — The ”SARGE” Nick J. Hines 🇺🇸 (@Hinesite) June 24, 2020

The rat symbolises my plans. The seagull is 2020. — Gary (@CampbellGazz) June 24, 2020

I'm glad I saw this, cuz if I get reincarnated as a rat, I would've had no idea I need to watch out for seagulls. — This election is for a Democracy, not a President. (@CarrieFiveO) June 24, 2020

And then people started sharing videos of seagulls eating other stuff and consider this a warning.

Yuk…they will also snatch your donuts….👀🍩 Hide your kids…..🤣 pic.twitter.com/JBDKkQ1O1g — Danny Hughes (@dthmath) June 24, 2020

They eat rabbits, if the gull is big enough:https://t.co/mgALXnAhAf — BTD (@buythursday) June 24, 2020

To conclude …

What, and I cannot emphasize this enough, THE FUCK https://t.co/CshILrQf4U — Amelia Gapin | Justice for Breonna Taylor (@EntirelyAmelia) June 25, 2020

READ MORE (don’t worry, doesn’t involve anything eating anything)

Toto’s unexpectedly dramatic cameo is just the distraction we needed today

Source Twitter @RexChapman