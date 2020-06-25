‘Just in case you haven’t seen a seagull devour a gigantic rat today …’
Well here’s something you don’t see every day. And thank goodness for that.
(Warning – not for the faint hearted.)
Just in case you haven’t seen a seagull devour a gigantic rat today… pic.twitter.com/42eIkr8lgq
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020
THE HORROR.
Noooooooooo❗️I did not need to see that just now. The seagull will regret that later, I'm sure. 🤮
— The ”SARGE” Nick J. Hines 🇺🇸 (@Hinesite) June 24, 2020
The rat symbolises my plans. The seagull is 2020.
— Gary (@CampbellGazz) June 24, 2020
I'm glad I saw this, cuz if I get reincarnated as a rat, I would've had no idea I need to watch out for seagulls.
— This election is for a Democracy, not a President. (@CarrieFiveO) June 24, 2020
— Crambone 🍩 (@DREADNOK) June 24, 2020
And then people started sharing videos of seagulls eating other stuff and consider this a warning.
Yuk…they will also snatch your donuts….👀🍩
Hide your kids…..🤣 pic.twitter.com/JBDKkQ1O1g
— Danny Hughes (@dthmath) June 24, 2020
They eat rabbits, if the gull is big enough:https://t.co/mgALXnAhAf
— BTD (@buythursday) June 24, 2020
To conclude …
What, and I cannot emphasize this enough, THE FUCK https://t.co/CshILrQf4U
— Amelia Gapin | Justice for Breonna Taylor (@EntirelyAmelia) June 25, 2020
Source Twitter @RexChapman